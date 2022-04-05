Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €5.20 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.71) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LHA. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.98) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($8.79) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.90 ($8.68) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.97) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.92) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.22 ($7.94).

LHA opened at €7.31 ($8.03) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is €7.02 and its 200 day moving average is €6.61. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €5.24 ($5.76) and a 12-month high of €11.72 ($12.88).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

