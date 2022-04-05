Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €23.00 ($25.27) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($23.08) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($27.03) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($23.41) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.62 ($25.96).

FRA DTE opened at €17.37 ($19.09) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €16.56. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($13.98) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($19.92).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

