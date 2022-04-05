Dev Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $36,842.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $36,842.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00002925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00009078 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007962 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010028 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.25 or 0.00256013 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.