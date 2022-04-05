Diamant Asset Management Inc. Has $467,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 20,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Pfizer by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 324,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 29,607 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 122,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $7,294,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36. The company has a market cap of $287.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

