Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Diginex Limited is a digital assets financial services company. It focuses on delivering a cryptocurrency and digital assets ecosystem offering product and services. The company also offers a front-to-back integrated trading platform Diginex Access. Diginex Limited, formerly known as 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp., is based in HONG KONG. “

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Diginex from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ:EQOS opened at $2.01 on Monday. Diginex has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $13.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQOS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Diginex by 46.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 56,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Diginex in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Diginex by 176.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 162,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diginex by 157.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 30,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Diginex by 1,027.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

