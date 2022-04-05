Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,061.00

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $633,512.04 and approximately $1,061.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00011730 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.52 or 0.00241782 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000101 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

