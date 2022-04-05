Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Up 7% Over Last 7 Days

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 7% against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $177,590.83 and approximately $6.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,933.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.18 or 0.07519910 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.16 or 0.00270298 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.60 or 0.00806821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00099045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00012722 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.78 or 0.00480648 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007407 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.44 or 0.00366708 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,662,306 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.