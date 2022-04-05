Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives $98.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,056. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.14. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $61.38 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.95.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 21.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

