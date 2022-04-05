Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 576,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 1,486,097 shares.The stock last traded at $6.14 and had previously closed at $4.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDL. Morgan Stanley lowered Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dingdong (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $860.48 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 32,905 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

