Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 728,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 7,121,419 shares.The stock last traded at $24.46 and had previously closed at $25.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DISCA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discovery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.26.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.14.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Discovery by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

