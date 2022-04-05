Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 728,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 7,121,419 shares.The stock last traded at $24.46 and had previously closed at $25.80.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on DISCA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discovery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.26.
The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.14.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Discovery by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.
About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
