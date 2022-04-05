Dogecoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.76 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $21.42 billion and $5.76 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.05 or 0.00265101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013129 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001448 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

