Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.50. 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. UBS Group raised Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

