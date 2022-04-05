Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives $484.19 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $480.73.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
DPZ traded down $11.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $392.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,377. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $367.29 and a 1-year high of $567.57.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.
About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
