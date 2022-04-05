Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives $484.19 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $480.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 72,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

DPZ traded down $11.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $392.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,377. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $367.29 and a 1-year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

