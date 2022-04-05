Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Gap Down to $403.79

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $403.79, but opened at $394.29. Domino’s Pizza shares last traded at $397.46, with a volume of 342 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $480.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.12.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

