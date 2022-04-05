DP Poland (LON:DPP) Stock Price Up 1.7%

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Rating) rose 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.45 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.37 ($0.10). Approximately 104,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 295,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.10).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.87. The stock has a market cap of £45.72 million and a PE ratio of -5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40.

DP Poland Plc operates delivery and dine-in pizza restaurants in Poland. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

