DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Down to $9.52

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.52, but opened at $9.26. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 1,716 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRD. StockNews.com raised DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on DRDGOLD from $18.00 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.1328 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in DRDGOLD by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in DRDGOLD by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 1,190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.