DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DT Midstream Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems and compression, treatment and surface facilities. DT Midstream Inc. is based in DETROIT. “

DTM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.38.

NYSE:DTM opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $58.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $8,555,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,923,000. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

