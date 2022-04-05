Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.60

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 17138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

DCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -487.50, a PEG ratio of 26.27 and a beta of -0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.