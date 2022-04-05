DuckDaoDime Price Tops $7.57 on Exchanges (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for about $7.57 or 0.00016814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $7.85 million and approximately $393,826.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00047344 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,304.07 or 0.07342475 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,054.22 or 1.00121731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00053835 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

