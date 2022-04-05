Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer Iliya Garkov Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Iliya Garkov sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.43, for a total value of C$92,875.00.

Iliya Garkov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Iliya Garkov sold 12,900 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.60, for a total value of C$98,040.00.

Shares of DPM stock opened at C$7.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$6.99 and a twelve month high of C$9.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.87.

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$209.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DPM shares. National Bankshares lowered Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price objective on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lowered Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

