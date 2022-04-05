Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176,364 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 362,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 92,853 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 34.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 90,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 23,192 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth about $427,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 26.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth about $773,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KIM shares. Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

