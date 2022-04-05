Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 41,697 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 7,075.0% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX stock opened at $86.67 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $78.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.10 and a 200-day moving average of $104.01.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

