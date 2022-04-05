Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.62 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 910.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 471.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.85. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

