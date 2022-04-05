Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.95 Million Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 362.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,288 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,865,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,828,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,304,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,692,000 after purchasing an additional 689,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,308.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 553,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JEF opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average is $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

