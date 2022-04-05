Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $310.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $258.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.68.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

