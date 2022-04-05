Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 4,985 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $6,340,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Service Co. International stock opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.54. Service Co. International has a one year low of $50.99 and a one year high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.19%.

Service Co. International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

