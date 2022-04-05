Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,387,000 after acquiring an additional 515,318 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,695,000 after acquiring an additional 375,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,607,000 after acquiring an additional 234,392 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $76,673,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,842,000 after acquiring an additional 146,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $277.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.16 and a 200 day moving average of $322.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

