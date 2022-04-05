Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,214 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,329,000 after buying an additional 863,247 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter worth $82,871,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 21.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,582,000 after buying an additional 375,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Life Storage by 143.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after buying an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 264.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 414,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,612,000 after buying an additional 301,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $538,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $141.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.06 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.58%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

See Also

