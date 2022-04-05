Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,570 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 35,114 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,340,571,000 after buying an additional 1,203,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,682,000 after buying an additional 280,795 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,815,348,000 after buying an additional 398,340 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,524,000 after buying an additional 195,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $150.74 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $153.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.20.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

