Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Primerica were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 1,204.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Primerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.57.

PRI opened at $134.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.10. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.22 and a 1 year high of $179.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.24). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

