Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 10,375 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,375 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 102.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,510,000 after buying an additional 2,281,743 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $184,428,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 873,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,768,000 after purchasing an additional 499,647 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 4,216.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 259,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,068,000 after purchasing an additional 253,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,363,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,239,000 after purchasing an additional 230,335 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Shares of ALL opened at $137.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.59. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $141.82. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

