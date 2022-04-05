Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,430 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 30.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 34,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Central Securities Corp purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth $12,073,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 84.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $1,616,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth $4,592,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $144.63 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $135.56 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.68.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $763.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

