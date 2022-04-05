Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,437 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,073,000 after acquiring an additional 110,115 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,278 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.57. 801,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,770. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.36.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

