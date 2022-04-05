Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 7,043 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter valued at about $920,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 31.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 777,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,128,000 after purchasing an additional 184,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial stock opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.02 and a one year high of $81.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.67 and its 200 day moving average is $72.44.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.73.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

