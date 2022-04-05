Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 75,683 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 75,683 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.4% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.33.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $227.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.24. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.