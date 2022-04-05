Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 9,583 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,639 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 9,583 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $84,723,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $10,524,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,615 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $182.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.59 and a 200-day moving average of $205.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $168.74 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

