Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.98 and last traded at $19.98. 1,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

DYNDF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$63.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC increased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. increased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

