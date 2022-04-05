E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.80 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been given a €12.80 ($14.07) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EOAN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.90 ($14.18) target price on E.On in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.74) price objective on E.On in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($13.74) target price on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($12.64) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.19) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.21 ($13.41).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €10.42 ($11.45) on Tuesday. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($11.87). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €11.38 and a 200-day moving average of €11.33.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

