E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the third quarter worth $125,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the third quarter worth $131,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the third quarter worth $155,000.

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $14.58.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 52.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities raised shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

