Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $2.38 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,373 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,759 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $138.58 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.14 and a 200-day moving average of $154.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $252.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.49, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

