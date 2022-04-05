Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.10.

DEA opened at $20.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 302.86%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $411,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,464 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,692,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,184,000 after purchasing an additional 444,126 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,519 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,126,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,748,000 after acquiring an additional 113,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,946,000 after acquiring an additional 175,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

