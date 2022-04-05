Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

EBC stock opened at $21.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.84. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 4.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $939,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,053,000 after acquiring an additional 542,556 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,322,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,753,000 after acquiring an additional 236,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,336,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,294,000 after buying an additional 190,581 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,048,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,495,000 after buying an additional 238,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.5% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,841,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,677,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

