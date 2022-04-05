Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of EML opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Eastern has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $145.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.99.
Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter.
About Eastern (Get Rating)
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.
