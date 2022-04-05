easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives $760.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJYGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $773.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 535 ($7.02) to GBX 620 ($8.13) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.80) to GBX 800 ($10.49) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $7.11. 12,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,522. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20. easyJet has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

