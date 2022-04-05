Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1373 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.05. 144,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,989. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 34,320 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.