Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:EVF)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of EVF opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.54. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 53.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 16,885 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 63.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 329,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 42,258 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.