eBoost Hits 1-Day Volume of $16.00 (EBST)

eBoost (EBST) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $570,928.74 and approximately $16.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, eBoost has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.22 or 0.00271110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00012757 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001456 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001418 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

