Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)'s stock had its "house stock" rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:ECHO opened at GBX 0.48 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30. Echo Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.49 ($0.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.50.

About Echo Energy

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

