Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Echo Energy (LON:ECHO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Shares of LON:ECHO opened at GBX 0.48 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30. Echo Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.49 ($0.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.50.
About Echo Energy (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
- Is it time to get back into Xpeng Stock?
- Best RV Stocks to Pop into Your Portfolio Right Now
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Echo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.