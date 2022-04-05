Edward S. Lampert Sells 9,478 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 9,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $957,941.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of AN stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.94. 1,529,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,519. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.32 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AN. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.
AutoNation Company Profile (Get Rating)
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
