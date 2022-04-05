Edward S. Lampert Sells 9,478 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 9,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $957,941.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of AN stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.94. 1,529,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,519. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.32 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 6.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,450,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,280,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $1,348,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AN. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

