Elan Moriah Sells 8,920 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $460,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.54. 443,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average is $49.41. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

